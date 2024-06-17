Blackpool announce key name change as part of new sponsorship agreement

Blackpool have announced a new official sponsor

Blackpool have announced a new official sponsor for the 2024/25 season- with the agreement including a key change.

The logo of Net Zero consultancy firm Equity Energies will appear on front of the Seasiders’ training kit throughout the upcoming campaign, while the club’s training facility at Squires Gate will be renamed ‘The Equity Energies Training Centre.’

Blackpool’s past projects with the new sponsor includes the installation of new LED lighting and deployment of its MY ZeERO intelligent metering tool throughout Bloomfield Road- which provides insight into energy consumption.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Seasiders commercial manager Martin Booker said: “We are delighted to continue our long-term partnership. The Equity Energies brand will take pride of place on our training wear and training ground in readiness for the first-team squad’s return at the end of the month.