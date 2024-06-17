Blackpool announce key name change as part of new sponsorship agreement
The logo of Net Zero consultancy firm Equity Energies will appear on front of the Seasiders’ training kit throughout the upcoming campaign, while the club’s training facility at Squires Gate will be renamed ‘The Equity Energies Training Centre.’
Blackpool’s past projects with the new sponsor includes the installation of new LED lighting and deployment of its MY ZeERO intelligent metering tool throughout Bloomfield Road- which provides insight into energy consumption.
The Seasiders commercial manager Martin Booker said: “We are delighted to continue our long-term partnership. The Equity Energies brand will take pride of place on our training wear and training ground in readiness for the first-team squad’s return at the end of the month.
“The continued commitment of the team at Equity Energies is helping the Club, and other organisations across the UK, to become more sustainable and to deliver daily progress in reaching Net Zero. We look forward to taking even greater steps forward together in the coming months and years.”
