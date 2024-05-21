Blackpool announce date for fans forum- and confirm who will be in attendance

By Amos Wynn
Published 21st May 2024, 16:36 BST
A fans forum will take place at Bloomfield Road
Blackpool have announced a fans forum will take place next month.

The club will host supporters at Bloomfield Road on June 17- with the panel consisting of owner Simon Sadler, CEO Julian Winter, sporting director David Downes, and head coach Neil Critchley.

Season ticket holders from the 2023/24 and 2024/25 campaign will be eligible to attend the event, which will include discussions around topics involving the club both on and off the pitch.

The Seasiders have a big summer ahead of them after being unable to reach the League One play-offs last season, with a 3-2 defeat to Reading on the final day costing them a place in the top six.

Fans are able to register their interest now, with full details available here.

