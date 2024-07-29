Blackpool announce additional pre-season friendly - with League Two side to visit Bloomfield Road
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Seasiders will welcome an Accrington Stanley XI to Bloomfield Road for a behind-closed-doors game on Tuesday afternoon (K.O. 1pm).
This will be the first outing of the day for Neil Critchley’s side, with a fixture away to Tranmere Rovers already scheduled to take place at 7.45pm.
It’s currently unclear how the squads for the two games will look, but after Saturday’s meeting with Sunderland, the Blackpool boss did suggest players would be in a position to pick up 90 minutes in the outing at Prenton Park.
The friendly against the Black Cats at Bloomfield Road ended in a 1-0 defeat for the Seasiders following Jack Clarke’s late goal, but it did provide a run out for the majority of the squad, as Critchley made eight subs at the break and a further three during the second half.
As well as taking on Blackpool on Tuesday, Accrington also have an evening game of their own, as they travel to Buxton in the evening.
Both The 'Owd Reds and Tranmere finished mid-table in League Two last season.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.