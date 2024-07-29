Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Blackpool have announced an additional pre-season friendly.

The Seasiders will welcome an Accrington Stanley XI to Bloomfield Road for a behind-closed-doors game on Tuesday afternoon (K.O. 1pm).

This will be the first outing of the day for Neil Critchley’s side, with a fixture away to Tranmere Rovers already scheduled to take place at 7.45pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It’s currently unclear how the squads for the two games will look, but after Saturday’s meeting with Sunderland, the Blackpool boss did suggest players would be in a position to pick up 90 minutes in the outing at Prenton Park.

The friendly against the Black Cats at Bloomfield Road ended in a 1-0 defeat for the Seasiders following Jack Clarke’s late goal, but it did provide a run out for the majority of the squad, as Critchley made eight subs at the break and a further three during the second half.

As well as taking on Blackpool on Tuesday, Accrington also have an evening game of their own, as they travel to Buxton in the evening.