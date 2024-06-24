Blackpool and Tranmere supporters have been saying the same thing throughout EURO 2024 as Scotland exit the tournament

Rob Apter (Photographer Dave Howarth/CameraSport)

Some Blackpool and Tranmere fans have been questioning why Rob Apter wasn’t in consideration for Scotland’s EURO 2024 squad.

Steve Clarke’s side exited the Championships in Germany on Sunday night, as Kevin Csoboth scored in the 10th minute of stoppage time to give Hungary a 1-0 victory to claim third place in Group A behind Germany and Switzerland, keeping their hopes progressing alive.

Scotland could only manage a point from their three outings. In the opening game, they were defeated 5-1 by the tournament hosts, before playing out a 1-1 draw with the Swiss.

With a lack of attacking threat clear for the Scots, supporters of both Blackpool and Tranmere have mentioned Apter’s name on social media throughout the Euros, on the back of an impressive loan spell at Prenton Park for the Seasiders youngster.

One wrote: “Scotland wouldn’t be in this situation if they had Rob Apter.”

Another added: “And that’s why you call Robbie Apter up Scotland.”

A third agreed: “Popular opinion, Scotland would be better if Robbie Apter was playing.”

Apter’s performances for Tranmere saw him named as League Two Young Player of the Season, with the 21-year-old 13 goals and providing six assists in all competitions.

The attacker heads back to Bloomfield Road this summer, and is expected to be part of Neil Critchley’s plans for the 2024/25 campaign.

Prior to his spell in Birkenhead, he had also worked his way up the leagues while on loan with Bamber Bridge, Chester and Scunthorpe, as well as having five senior appearances under his belt.