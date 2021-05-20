Blackpool and play-off rivals Lincoln City linked with summer swoop for Everton's former QPR midfielder

The 22-year-old, who is also attracting interest from Pool’s play-off rivals Lincoln City according to Football League World, is out of contract this summer.

The former QPR trainee looks set to leave Goodison Park after being signed for a fee rising to £4.25m in 2017.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The midfielder picked up plenty of game time in the Championship during a loan spell with Hull City during the 2019-20 campaign, scoring once in 31 appearances.

The Gazette understands Blackpool boss Neil Critchley went to watch Everton’s Under-23s against Southampton earlier this month.

However, Bowler was not included in the Toffees’ squad.

The Seasiders have also recently been linked with summer swoops for Motherwell midfielder Allan Campbell and Linfield and Northern Ireland striker Shayne Lavery.

Bowler in action for Hull in 2019

Critchley remained tight-lipped when asked about the rumours linking Pool with a move for Lavery by The Gazette earlier this month.

He said: “I can’t say anything about that, not at the moment.

“I’m not going to comment on speculation about another player, especially a player who is still at another club and still playing in their league and cup competitions.

“That would be wrong for me to do that.

“We’ve still got our season to finish and so have they, so when our season has finished, if we want to talk about our plans for next season and players, then no problem. But not at the moment.”

Morecambe defender Sam Lavelle, who was born in Blackpool, is another name that has been linked with the Seasiders in recent weeks.