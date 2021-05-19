Blackpool and Oxford United pay tribute to Jordan Banks during play-off semi-final clash

The nine-year-old tragically passed away last week after being struck by lightning while he took part in football training.

Jordan was attending a one-to-one coaching session on Common Edge playing fields at the end of School Road, South Shore, when he was hit just after 5pm on the evening of Tuesday, March 11.

Jordan was a keen footballer and a member of the Clifton Rangers Junior Football Club’s U9 Bees team.

To pay their respects, Blackpool boss Neil Critchley joined his Oxford counterpart Karl Robinson prior to the game in posing for a picture behind nine footballs.

In the ninth minute of the game, a round of applause rang around the Kassam Stadium from the 3,200 Oxford fans, who had taken to their feet.

The words 'RIP Jord' and '#RIP Little Man' were also displayed on advertising hoardings during the standing ovation.

Karl Robinson and Neil Critchley posed in front of nine footballs prior to kick-off. Picture courtesy of Oxford United's Twitter account

Critchley also applauded from the touchline as the game carried on.

Blackpool won the game 3-0 thanks to an Ellis Simms brace and an unlikely opener from Ollie Turton.

The decisive second leg takes place at Bloomfield Road on Friday night, where further tributes to Jordan are expected to take place.