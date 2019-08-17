Blackpool and Lincoln City last EFL sides able to boast 100% win record

Blackpool are just one of two EFL sides still able to boast a 100 per cent win record this season.

The Seasiders made it three wins from three on Saturday with a hard-fought 2-1 victory against Oxford United.

It spells the perfect start to the Simon Sadler era, with 9,100 watching on at Bloomfield Road as Simon Grayson's men maintained their perfect start.

Despite winning all three of their league games so far, the Seasiders actually dropped a position on Saturday by way of goal difference.

That's because Lincoln City, who are the only other EFL side to have won all of their league games so far this season, thrashed Southend United 4-0 at Sincil Bank - also in front of 9,000.

Leeds United, who top the Championship table, have claimed seven points from their opening three league games.

League Two table-toppers Swindon Town boast the same record in League Two.

Oldham, Bury (not played), Southend and Reading are the sides yet to pick up a point.