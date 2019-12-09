Blackpool and Fleetwood Town to meet once again in Central League reserve fixture

Fresh from this weekend's feisty clash, Blackpool and Fleetwood Town will come face-to-face with one another once again in a reserve fixture on Tuesday.

The two sides meet in a Central League Cup group game, with the fixture kicking off at 1pm tomorrow at Fleetwood's Poolfoot Farm training ground.

Former Seasider Stephen Crainey, now part of Fleetwood's academy, is to lead a development squad.

Grayson, meanwhile, suggested some of his fringe first-team players might see some action to give them some vital minutes ahead of the busy festive schedule.

He said: “It’s going to be a busy period coming up, but as you can imagine the players were buoyant in the changing room after the Fleetwood game.

“We’re not going to be complacent or anything because it’s a tough run of games and we have to have players fit and available who haven’t been playing much.

“Some of them will play against Fleetwood on Tuesday in the reserve game because we’re going to need everybody over the next three weeks with so many games coming up.”

Both sides tasted defeat in their opening Central League Cup group games, Fleetwood losing 4-3 to Wigan Athletic and Blackpool finding themselves on the wrong end of a 5-3 loss against Morecambe.

Supporters of both clubs are welcome to attend.