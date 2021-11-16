Blackpool and Fleetwood Town discover their FA Youth Cup third round opponents

Blackpool, meanwhile, will host Huddersfield Town in their first fixture in the tournament.

As a Championship club, the Seasiders enter the competition at the third round stage.

The exact date of the game is still to be confirmed, but fixtures must be played before Saturday, December 11.

Fleetwood's Under-18s will take on Liverpool away from home in the next round, which full details to be confirmed in due course.

Simon Wiles' side beat Mansfield Town 1-0 after extra time in their second round tie last Friday.

“I’m delighted with the result," Wiles told Fleetwood's official website after the game.

Fleetwood Under-18s boss Simon Wiles. Picture: Fleetwood Town FC

"The performance from start to finish showed the resilience from the first round needed as we knew it was going to be tough.

"Mansfield are a hard team to come up against and I feel like we dealt with their threats well throughout the game, after the detail we drilled into the players in the week.

“It was just about waiting for one opportunity to get, and we managed to take that in extra time, so I’m absolutely thrilled for the lads.

"We created a couple of good chances and I’ll have to look back at the free kick as that’s a routine straight from the training ground that we like to work on, whether it was offside or not.

“It just shows that if you stay in the game and have the quality of players that we had on the pitch, you can unlock opposition teams with just one opportunity and Will Johnson did that from the set-piece in extra time.”

The Cod Army beat Tranmere Rovers on penalties in their first round tie.