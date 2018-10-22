Blackpool and Fleetwood Town discover FA Cup first round opponents

Blackpool and Fleetwood Town have discovered their opponents for the first round of this season's FA Cup.
The Seasiders face a long trip to League Two promotion chasers Exeter City.
It will be the first game between the two sides since Pool's Wembley play-off triumph last year.
Fleetwood are also on the road as they travel to Alfreton Town, who currently sit 14th in the National League North.
Winners of first round ties, which will take place on the weekend of November 9, will claim £36,000.
The first round is the stage where League One and Two clubs first enter the competition.
Blackpool will be looking to be avoid a repeat of last season, when they lost to non-leaguers Boreham Wood in the first round.
Fleetwood, meanwhile, reached the third round where they were knocked out by Premier League side Leicester City on a replay.
FIRST ROUND DRAW IN FULL:
Haringey Borough v AFC Wimbledon
Maidstone United v Macclesfield Town
Ebbsfleet United v Cheltenham Town
Hampton & R B v Oldham Athletic
Swindon Town v York City
Mansfield Town v Charlton Athletic
Torquay United v Woking
Scunthorpe United v Burton Albion
Port Vale v Sunderland
Aldershot Town v Bradford City
Grimsby Town v MK Dons
Chorley v Doncaster Rovers
Alfreton Town v Fleetwood Town
Bromley v Peterborough United
Southport v Boreham Wood/Dag & Red
Plymouth Argyle v Stevenage
Chesterfield v Billericay Town/Taunton Town
Lincoln City v Northampton Town
Barnet v Bristol Rovers
Yeovil Town v Stockport County
Bury v Dover Athletic
Gillingham v Hartlepool United
Oxford United v Forest Green Rovers
Tranmere Rovers v Hemel Hempstead/Oxford City
Accrington Stanley v Colchester United
Barnsley v Notts County
Shrewsbury Town v Salford City
Met Police v Newport County
Walsall v Coventry City
Rochdale v Gateshead
Hitchin Town/Leatherhead v Solihull Moors
Sutton United v Slough Town
Guiseley v Cambridge United
Exeter City v Blackpool
Luton Town v Wycombe Wanderers
Morecambe v Warrington Town/FC Halifax
Crewe v Carlisle
Southend United v Crawley Town
Chippenham/Maidenhead United v Portsmouth
Weston-super-Mare v Harrogate Town/Wrexham