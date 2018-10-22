Blackpool and Fleetwood Town discover FA Cup first round opponents

Blackpool and Fleetwood Town have discovered their opponents for the first round of this season's FA Cup.

The Seasiders face a long trip to League Two promotion chasers Exeter City.

It will be the first game between the two sides since Pool's Wembley play-off triumph last year.

Fleetwood are also on the road as they travel to Alfreton Town, who currently sit 14th in the National League North.

Winners of first round ties, which will take place on the weekend of November 9, will claim £36,000.

The first round is the stage where League One and Two clubs first enter the competition.

Blackpool will be looking to be avoid a repeat of last season, when they lost to non-leaguers Boreham Wood in the first round.

Fleetwood, meanwhile, reached the third round where they were knocked out by Premier League side Leicester City on a replay.

FIRST ROUND DRAW IN FULL:

Haringey Borough v AFC Wimbledon

Maidstone United v Macclesfield Town

Ebbsfleet United v Cheltenham Town

Hampton & R B v Oldham Athletic

Swindon Town v York City

Mansfield Town v Charlton Athletic

Torquay United v Woking

Scunthorpe United v Burton Albion

Port Vale v Sunderland

Aldershot Town v Bradford City

Grimsby Town v MK Dons

Chorley v Doncaster Rovers

Alfreton Town v Fleetwood Town

Bromley v Peterborough United

Southport v Boreham Wood/Dag & Red

Plymouth Argyle v Stevenage

Chesterfield v Billericay Town/Taunton Town

Lincoln City v Northampton Town

Barnet v Bristol Rovers

Yeovil Town v Stockport County

Bury v Dover Athletic

Gillingham v Hartlepool United

Oxford United v Forest Green Rovers

Tranmere Rovers v Hemel Hempstead/Oxford City

Accrington Stanley v Colchester United

Barnsley v Notts County

Shrewsbury Town v Salford City

Met Police v Newport County

Walsall v Coventry City

Rochdale v Gateshead

Hitchin Town/Leatherhead v Solihull Moors

Sutton United v Slough Town

Guiseley v Cambridge United

Exeter City v Blackpool

Luton Town v Wycombe Wanderers

Morecambe v Warrington Town/FC Halifax

Crewe v Carlisle

Southend United v Crawley Town

Chippenham/Maidenhead United v Portsmouth

Weston-super-Mare v Harrogate Town/Wrexham