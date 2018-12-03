Blackpool and Fleetwood Town AS IT HAPPENED: Donervon Daniels 'frustrated' with Solihull draw | Fleetwood boss Joey Barton pledges not to take Guiseley lightly Terry McPhillips and Joey Barton Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up The fallout continues from Blackpool's FA Cup second round draw at Solihull Moors on Friday, while Fleetwood are preparing to take on Guiseley tonight. Follow all of today's news as it happens by refreshing our live blog below: Blackpool preparing to host Derby County in FA Youth Cup third round Solihull Moors 0-0 Blackpool: Matt Scrafton's match verdict from FA Cup stalemate