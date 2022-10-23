Blackpool and Burnley figures feature in Championship team of the week alongside Coventry City and Hull City men - photo gallery
Blackpool claimed the derby bragging rights on Saturday as they put Preston North End to the sword with a thrilling 4-2 victory.
Burnley, meanwhile, came from two goals down to beat Sunderland by the same scoreline at the Stadium of Light.
It’s no surprise then to see players from both Lancashire sides, and one manager, feature in the Football League Paper’s team of the week...
Page 1 of 3