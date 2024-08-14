Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Blackpool have been linked with a move for Wigan Athletic winger Jordan Jones.

The 29-year-old initially departed the Brick Community Stadium at the start of the summer following the conclusion of his contract, but rejoined Shaun Maloney’s side last week on a short-term deal.

A few days after his return, Jones featured in Wigan’s League One opener against Charlton Athletic on Saturday evening, but his future this season could still be elsewhere.

HITC report the Northern Ireland international is attracting interest from Blackburn Rovers, Millwall and Derby County in the Championship, while in League One Birmingham City and Blackpool are also said to be in the race.

Jones came through the youth ranks of Middlesbrough, before later playing for Kilmarnock and Rangers in Scotland.

The back end of his time at Ibrox was spent on loan with Sunderland, ahead of his first move to Wigan in 2021.

During his time with the Latics, he’s scored three goals and provided 11 assists in 51 appearances, as well as going out on loan to St Mirren and Kilmarnock.

Discussing Jones’ recent return to the Brick Community Stadium, Maloney told Wigan Today: "It was very last minute, on Thursday it was.

"I think he'd flown out for a connecting flight to sign for a club abroad, he then decided he didn't want to do that, which obviously left him in limbo.

"He made the decision for his family, but with us obviously being short of fit wingers, we wanted to make it happen.

"I knew it would be a gamble physically, but I'm very appreciative of what he brings to the squad.

"I'm actually really surprised that he;'s not moved up to a higher level, because of what he did for me last year.

"In my experience, he's a brilliant boy and a really good player, so we're very glad the situation unfolded as it did.”