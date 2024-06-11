Charlton Athletic could complete a move for Josh Edwards this week (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

A Blackpool linked player is closing in a move to another League One club- and the deal could be completed this week.

Dunfermline’s Josh Edwards was reportedly attracting interest from the Seasiders earlier this year, with Barnsley and Wycombe Wanderers also said to be in the mix to claim his signature.

In recent weeks, the race for the 24-year-old has been between Charlton Athletic and Bristol Rovers after both clubs matched the Scottish Championship outfit’s valuation for the defender.

The Courier reports Edwards would prefer a move to the Addicks to play under former Luton Town and Southampton boss Nathan Jones- who has been in charge at the Valley since the beginning of February.

Having joined Dunfermline from Airdrie back in 2019, the left back has helped The Pars to promotion and has established himself as a regular starter for the club.