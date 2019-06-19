Blackpool adviser Tim Fielding amazed by turnaround at Bloomfield Road

Blackpool’s adviser to the board Tim Fielding admits the club’s transformation has been more rapid than he could have imagined.pool adviser Tim Fielding amazed by turnaround at Bloomfield Road

The Seasiders were taken over by new owner Simon Sadler last Thursday, just four months on from the appointment of the joint-receivers.

With the despised Oystons gone, the club is now looking ahead to a bright future and Fielding has stressed the need for supporters to bear in mind how much progress has been made.

“It’s amazing, it really is,” he told BBC Radio Lancashire. “I think it’s fair to say that after the initial court judgment in November 2017, the time the process would take to enforce it was difficult to grasp for some fans.

“Because of my legal background I had a bit more of an understanding of how these things work. They don’t just happen overnight.

“But if you had said to me six or seven months ago that we would see this sea-change after the appointment of the receivers in February, I don’t think it could have gone much better.

“When we were in court and it came out that they wanted fan representation on the board, everyone’s ears pricked up in the room.

“The receiver and the other board members have embraced that fan engagement.

“We’ve seen levels of transparency we’ve just never seen before at Blackpool. That’s fantastic to see.”

Almost 4,500 season tickets have already been sold, dwarfing last season’s figure of just over 1,800.

Should the Seasiders reach their initial target of 6,000, Fielding believes there is no reason why the club can’t regularly achieve five-figure crowds next season.

He added: “The sales are really encouraging,” he said. “It’s probably two and a half times last season, when sales were obviously affected because of the boycott.

“I’m hoping we’re going to see a steady stream of sales to hopefully push us on to the figures we all want to see, which is having five-figure crowds on average.

“We averaged that between February and the end of the season and we want that to continue.”

Fielding, who had been the fan representative on the interim board, will remain involved as an adviser.

Current interim board members Michael Bolingbroke, Ben Hatton and Ian Currie will remain on the board for the next few months and will be joined by Brett Gerrity, a Poulton-based lawyer who works for the Crown Prosecution Service.