Blackpool add midweek Scottish trip to pre-season schedule

Blackpool’s behind-closed-doors friendly against Dundee FC has now been made open to the public.

The Seasiders will take on the Scottish Championship side on Tuesday, July 9 (kick off 7.45pm) as part of their training camp in St Andrew’s.

It will be their first pre-season friendly of the summer.

Terry McPhillips’ side will take on Spennymoor Town the following Saturday when they travel back down from Scotland following the end of their training camp.

Pool will also face trips to AFC Fylde, Barrow, Altrincham and Southport, before ending their summer preparations with their only home friendly of the summer against Championship side Blackburn Rovers.

Pre-season schedule

Tuesday, July 9 - Dundee (Dens Park)

Saturday, July 13 - Spennymoor Town (to be played at Shildon AFC)

Tuesday, July 16 - AFC Fylde (Mill Farm)

Saturday, July 20 - Barrow AFC (Holker Street) & Altrincham (Moss Lane)

Tuesday, July 23 - Southport (Haig Avenue)

Saturday, July 27 - Blackburn Rovers (Bloomfield Road)