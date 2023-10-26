News you can trust since 1873
League One clubs are already more than a quarter of the way through the 2023-24 season

Blackpool ace replaces Barnsley hotshot in League One team of the season dominated by Charlton and Oxford players: gallery

Blackpool now have a representative in the current League One team of the season

By Mark McMahon
Published 26th Oct 2023, 15:29 BST

Blackpool are quietly going about their business in the League One promotion race.

Neil Critchley’s side find themselves in the play-off places after Tuesday night’s victory over Cheltenham. And with only Portsmouth - despite their goalless draw at Cambridge United in midweek - showing any real consistency at the moment, the Seasiders, who are unbeaten in four league games, will be steadily growing in confidence.

Saturday’s visit of fellow promotion-chasers Peterborough will be the latest test of Blackpool’s promotion credentials. But with Jordan Rhodes in such top form at present, Critchley & Co will be fancying their chances.

The on-loan Huddersfield striker, who has nine goals in 11 appearances and has scored in each of his past four games for the Seasiders, has understandably been grabbing all the headlines in recent weeks.

Now there’s a fresh reason for the 33-year-old to be grabbing the attention, after he muscled his way into the League One team of the season at the expense of Barnsley’s Devante Cole, who has 10 goals to his name this campaign.

That’s been a closed shop for Blackpool players to date this term. However, the club’s top-scorer has proven it can be done, which will no doubt give those around him encouragement to do the same.

But who joins him in the best XI League One currently has to offer? Well here’s what who.scored.com - the EFL’s go-to stats experts - believe is the division’s finest starting XI in a 4-4-2 formation.

whoscored.com rating: 7.2

1. Goalkeeper: Liam Roberts (Barnsley)

whoscored.com rating: 7.2

whoscored.com rating: 7.2

2. Right-back: Sam Long (Oxford United)

whoscored.com rating: 7.2

whoscored.com rating: 7.4.

3. Centre-back 1: Chey Dunkley (Shrewsbury)

whoscored.com rating: 7.4.

whoscored.com rating: 7.4.

4. Centre-back 2: Carl Piergianni (Stevenage)

whoscored.com rating: 7.4.

whoscored.com rating: 7.2

5. Left-back: Harrison Burrows (Peterborough United)

whoscored.com rating: 7.2

whoscored.com rating: 7.2

6. Right wing: Nathaniel Mendez-Laing (Derby)

whoscored.com rating: 7.2

