Blackpool now have a representative in the current League One team of the season

Blackpool are quietly going about their business in the League One promotion race.

Neil Critchley’s side find themselves in the play-off places after Tuesday night’s victory over Cheltenham. And with only Portsmouth - despite their goalless draw at Cambridge United in midweek - showing any real consistency at the moment, the Seasiders, who are unbeaten in four league games, will be steadily growing in confidence.

Saturday’s visit of fellow promotion-chasers Peterborough will be the latest test of Blackpool’s promotion credentials. But with Jordan Rhodes in such top form at present, Critchley & Co will be fancying their chances.

The on-loan Huddersfield striker, who has nine goals in 11 appearances and has scored in each of his past four games for the Seasiders, has understandably been grabbing all the headlines in recent weeks.

Now there’s a fresh reason for the 33-year-old to be grabbing the attention, after he muscled his way into the League One team of the season at the expense of Barnsley’s Devante Cole, who has 10 goals to his name this campaign.

That’s been a closed shop for Blackpool players to date this term. However, the club’s top-scorer has proven it can be done, which will no doubt give those around him encouragement to do the same.