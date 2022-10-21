News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Blackpool 4-2 Preston North End: The Lancashire derby as it happened

How are the nerves?

By Matt Scrafton
8 hours ago
Updated 22nd Oct 2022, 3:48pm

It’s a big one today as Blackpool welcome their fierce rivals Preston North End to Bloomfield Road for the first derby of the season.

It promises to be some occasion, with a near sellout expected.

Make sure to keep up-to-date with all the build-up, team news, match updates and post-match reaction with our live blog.

It's derby day at Bloomfield Road

Blackpool v PNE - live updates

Key Events

  • FT: Blackpool 4-2 Preston
  • Seasiders sweating over the fitness of Jordan Thorniley and Gary Madine
  • Near sellout expected at Bloomfield Road for the first derby of the season
Show new updates
Saturday, 22 October, 2022, 14:24

FULL TIME

FT: Blackpool 4-2 PNE

I thought Preston didn’t concede goals?! They do now.

That’s a heroic physical effort from the Seasiders given they looked to be flagging. That’s now THREE braces in just four games for Jerry Yates.

CJ utterly superb too.

Saturday, 22 October, 2022, 14:24

90+5 - GOAL BLACKPOOL!!!! (4-2)

CJ Hamilton races from one end of the pitch to the other before slotting home into the empty goal.

BLACKPOOL HAVE WON IT!!

Saturday, 22 October, 2022, 14:22

90+4 - Corner

Preston's keeper is up for a corner.

Saturday, 22 October, 2022, 14:20

90+1 - Over

Sonny Carey volleys over.