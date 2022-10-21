Blackpool 4-2 Preston North End: The Lancashire derby as it happened
How are the nerves?
It’s a big one today as Blackpool welcome their fierce rivals Preston North End to Bloomfield Road for the first derby of the season.
It promises to be some occasion, with a near sellout expected.
Key Events
FULL TIME
FT: Blackpool 4-2 PNE
I thought Preston didn’t concede goals?! They do now.
That’s a heroic physical effort from the Seasiders given they looked to be flagging. That’s now THREE braces in just four games for Jerry Yates.
CJ utterly superb too.
90+5 - GOAL BLACKPOOL!!!! (4-2)
CJ Hamilton races from one end of the pitch to the other before slotting home into the empty goal.
BLACKPOOL HAVE WON IT!!
90+4 - Corner
Preston's keeper is up for a corner.
90+1 - Over
Sonny Carey volleys over.