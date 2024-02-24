Blackpool 4-1 Bolton Wanderers: Jake Beesley claims brace as Seasiders overcome Ian Evatt's side

Blackpool claimed three points against Bolton

The striker’s first of the afternoon pulled the Seasiders back level following George Thomason’s early goal, before Marvin Ekpiteta gave Neil Critchley’s side the lead.

Beesley’s second came from the penalty spot during the second half, after Ricardo Santos wiped out substitute Kyle Joseph in the box, with the visitors’ captain being handed a straight red card. In the latter stages of the game, Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel rounded off the win, with the home side’s fourth goal of the game.

After a couple of early half chances for both sides, the opener went Bolton’s way in the ninth minute, with George Thomason slotting past Dan Grimshaw to score against the club he played for as a youngster for the second time this season.

Despite suffering an early setback, Blackpool didn’t let their heads drop and quickly equalised. After a quickly taken free kick, Karamoko Dembele laid the ball off to Beesley just inside the box, allowing the striker to release a superb strike into the top right corner- leaving Joel Coleman with no chance of making a save.

Ahead of the half hour mark, the Seasiders edged their way in front. A cross from the left side by James Husband was met by George Byers in the box. After seeing his first shot saved, the midfielder poked another effort towards goal, with Ekpiteta on hand to provide a vital touch.

Before half time, Carlos Mendes Gomes had a few chances to find the back of the net. After firing one attempt over the bar, the 25-year-old had another blocked behind for a corner, before Grimshaw denied him from close-range.

Meanwhile, a chance also came the way of Shayne Lavery in the opposite box, but he couldn’t generate enough power to beat Coleman at the front post.

During the break, the Northern Ireland striker and Hayden Coulson were replaced by Joseph and Andy Lyons, with the two substitutes immediately linking up well to call the Bolton keeper into action once again.

The pair combined again ahead of the 70 minute mark, as the Seasiders were awarded a penalty and Santos was given his marching orders.

Lyons played a good ball through to Joseph, who was wiped clean out by the Trotters skipper. From the spot, Beesley made no mistake in claiming his second goal of the afternoon.

Heading into the latter stages, Blackpool extended their lead further, producing a superb counter attack to round things off.

Joseph was involved once again, driving play forward and playing a good ball through to Dembele, who was able to find Lawrence-Gabriel in space in the box, with the wing-back slotting past Coleman.

Blackpool FC: Dan Grimshaw, Matthew Pennington, Marvin Ekpiteta, James Husband (88’), Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel, Ollie Norburn, George Byers (81’), Hayden Coulson (45’), Karamoko Dembele (85’), Shayne Lavery (45’), Jake Beesley.