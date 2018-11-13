Blackpool 3-2 Accrington Stanley: Seasiders exit Checkatrade Trophy despite Joe Dodoo brace

Blackpool exited the Checkatrade Trophy despite a Joe Dodoo brace helping the Seasiders claim an entertaining win against Accrington Stanley.

The on-loan Rangers man scored his third goal in his last two matches as Pool came from behind to win their final group match.

Connor Hall had handed the visitors the lead early on but the Seasiders fought back to claim the three points, with Armand Gnanduillet also getting on the scoresheet.

Hall added a second in the final minute of the game, but the goal turned out to be nothing more than a consolation.

Despite the win, Pool’s first in the group, Terry McPhillips’ men didn’t do enough to finish in the top two.

Unsurprisingly, there were wholesale changes for Blackpool, seven in total from Saturday’s 3-2 FA Cup first round win at Exeter City.

Myles Boney started in goal to make his first appearance of the season, seeing Christoffer Mafoumbi drop down to the bench.

Donervon Daniels and Joe Bunney returned from injury to take their place in defence, while Paudie O’Connor and Armand Gnanduillet both returned having served their suspensions.

Chris Taylor and Liam Feeney were the two others to come back into the starting 11 after sitting out in the FA Cup at the weekend.

Curtis Tilt and Ollie Turton were both rested, while Ben Heneghan, Harry Pritchard and Mark Cullen dropped to the bench. Jordan Thompson wasn’t involved as he’s now away with Northern Ireland for their upcoming international double header.

Youngster Rowan Roache was also named among the substitutes, his first inclusion in a Blackpool squad since his lengthy injury lay-off.

Accrington made a storming start to the game and were unfortunate not to take the lead with just three minutes on the clock.

A dangerous ball into the Blackpool box reached Piero Mingoia at the back post, who side footed an effort against the underside of the crossbar. It cannoned down off the woodwork and looked to have crossed the line, but referee Ollie Yates ignored the appeals.

Two minutes later, Stanley midfielder Scott Brown sent a low shot whistling just past the post.

John Coleman’s side eventually did take the lead on 17 minutes, as Connor Hall tapped home into an empty net after Boney was floored by Seamus Conneely's long-rate shot that cannoned off the post.

The Seasiders went close to an immediate response, Gnanduillet forcing a smart save out of Jonny Maxted at his near post after being set up by John O’Sullivan.

Pool did eventually level things up on the half hour mark courtesy of a spectacular effort from Joe Dodoo.

The forward, scoring for the second game running, flicked the ball up inside the penalty area before producing an acrobatic overhead kick that left the keeper rooted to his feet.

Hall went close to a second for Stanley five minutes before the interval, cutting inside before attempting to catch Boney out at his near post, but the Pool keeper got down well to tip wide.

But it was the Seasiders who claimed a second before the half was up, with that man Dodoo grabbing his second of the game.

The on-loan Rangers man was played in down the middle by Callum Guy, showing calmness to round Maxted before slotting home into an empty net.

Hall, the goalscorer of the game’s opening goal, attempted to recreate Dodoo’s acrobatic effort with a scissor kick of his own at the start of the second half, but he mistimed his effort and Blackpool managed to clear.

The Seasiders extended their lead with 25 minutes to go, with substitute Steve Davies playing a role.

He produced a clever flick from Ryan McLaughlin’s cross which fell to Armand Gnanduillet, who took a touch before firing low into the far corner, making it 3-1 to Pool.

Boney made a fine reaction save to keep Pool two goals ahead, tipped Jordan Clark’s deflected effort over.

The Seasiders then went close twice in quick succession at the other end, Harry Pritchard forcing a smart save out of Maxted before Davies was denied with a header at the back post.

Hall dispatched a 90th minute penalty to give Stanley a consolation goal after Joe Bunney had brought down Clark, but Pool managed to see out the remainder of stoppage time.

TEAMS

Blackpool: Boney, McLaughlin, Daniels, O'Connor, Bunney, Guy (Pritchard), Taylor, O'Sullivan, Feeney, Dodoo (Davies), Gnanduillet (Nottingham)

Subs not used: Mafoumbi, Heneghan, Roache, Cullen

Accrington: Maxted, Ihiekwe, Richard-Everton, Clark, Brown, Hall, Sykes, Mingoia (Finley), Platt, Charmin (Scott), Conneely

Subs not used: Ripley, Nolan, McConville, Mohammed, Kee

Referee: Ollie Yates

Attendance: 781 (150 Accrington)