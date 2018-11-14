Blackpool 3-2 Accrington Stanley: John Coleman bemoans defensive errors for Checkatrade Trophy defeat

Accrington Stanley boss John Coleman says "kamikaze" defending was to blame for his side's 3-2 Checkatrade Trophy defeat to Blackpool.

Blackpool came from behind to claim the three points, having originally fallen behind to an early Connor Hall goal.

The Seasiders hit back thanks to a Joe Dodoo brace and an Armand Gnanduillet late on, with Hall grabbing a consolation at the death from the penalty spot.

Coleman said: “I’m disappointed we lost. We started off brightly, scored a great goal and things were looking bright for us.

“They scored a really good goal and then it’s real kamikaze defending from us, two pathetic goals from our point of view.

“The first one there is no danger until our lad leaves it for their centre forward and he’s clean through.

“The second is a scuffed cross from John O’Sullivan which goes straight to their lad totally unmarked in the area and he has time and space to put it in the net.

“We threw the kitchen sink at them in the last 10 minutes, the ‘keeper made an unbelievable save, and we had a couple of chances. The penalty was too little too late.”

Even though Stanley had already qualified for the knockout stages, Coleman was disappointed to taste defeat.

He added: “We have good players and are playing well, but you can’t make the individual errors like we did.

“The first one is a very good finish, but it can be stopped at the halfway line. We let the lad carry the ball and put it in to the box and then we go to sleep.

“It’s something you can iron out, and maybe there was a bit of complacency setting in, I don’t know,

“But I don’t like losing games and the players are in no uncertain times that I don’t like losing games and they shouldn’t.

“So we’re disappointed not to win the game and more disappointed to lose it.”