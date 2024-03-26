Blackpool 3-0 Preston North End: Seasiders overcome Lancashire rivals in Central League derby

Blackpool overcame Preston North End

Layton Campbell and Luke Mariette both found the back of the net in the first half, before substitute Terry Bondo rounded off the win after the break.

The Seasiders team included four players that have picked up senior minutes in the EFL Trophy this season, while North End’s mainly consisted of first year pros.

Blackpool enjoyed a bright start to the game, with a couple of early chances falling their way. A Mariette free kick in the opening minute was headed over the bar, while Campbell pulled a shot wide of the post from the edge of the box.

The Seasiders’ good work eventually paid off, as they took the lead in the 25th minute. Jake Daniels proved to be a constant threat down the left side, with his ball into the box being met by Campbell at the back post, with North End unable to deal with the situation.

Stephen Dobbie’s side had a couple of chances to double their lead ahead of the half hour mark, but they were denied by Tommy Davis on both occasions.

Dannen Francis was the first player to be denied, with the keeper tipping his effort from the edge of the box onto the crossbar.

Moments later, Zak Emmerson was denied as well, as Davis remained firm at the front post to keep the ball out.

Blackpool did eventually get their second. Mariette took the ball past a couple of defenders with some great footwork before producing a curling effort into the net.

Ahead of the break, Campbell nearly had another, as he smashed an effort against the top of the crossbar, while down the other end, Troy Tarry curled a rare North End wide.

Following the restart, an early chance came the way of Emmerson, with an unconvincing stop from Davis just about denying him.

Meanwhile, Harvey Bardsley was forced into a couple of rare saves, as easily dealt with efforts from Felipe Rodriguez-Gentile and Ayden Garrigan.

With 20 minutes remaining, Blackpool rounded off the win. Jibran Ahmed played a ball through to Josh Miles, who found Bondo at the back post.

Blackpool FC: Harvey Bardsley, Dannen Francis, Tyler Hill, Josh Nyame, Toby Oliver, Will Squires, Layton Campbell, Luke Mariette, Zak Emmerson, Jibran Ahmed, Jake Daniels.

Substitutes: Shea Callister, Tayt Trusty, Josh Miles, Terry Bondo, Connor McVeigh.

Preston North End: Tommy Davis, Joe Blake, Ayden Garrigan, Kaedyn Kamara, Jonny Brindle, Troy Tarry, Max Wilson, Felipe Rodriguez-Gentile, Theo Carroll, Charlie Goldsmith, Cole McGhee.