Blackpool 3-0 Forest Green Rovers: Seasiders secure Nottingham Forest trip in the FA Cup

Blackpool booked their place in the third round of the FA Cup with a 3-0 victory over Forest Green Rovers.

Owen Dale scored the opening goal for Blackpool

Goals from Owen Dale, Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel and Marvin Ekpiteta helped Neil Critchley’s side brush past the League Two visitors to Bloomfield Road.

The Seasiders will now come up against Nottingham Forest at the City Ground on January 7.

Following a quiet start to the game, the deadlock was broken in the 17th minute. Dale came out on top of a 50/50 with Forest Green keeper Luke Daniels, with the ball rebounding in the favour of the Blackpool man- who finished into the empty net.

Shortly after Dominic Thompson had a chance to double the Seasiders’ lead, but fired an effort wildly off target when through one on one on goal.

Matty Virtue also tried his luck, but saw a low driven effort blocked in front of the keeper.

Following the break, Kyle Joseph had a couple of opportunities to mark his first start with a goal, but put both attempts wide of the target, with the striker just lacking a bit of composure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

With just over 15 minutes remaining, Blackpool took another big step towards the third round. A fantastic through ball from substitute Ollie Norburn saw Lawrence-Gabriel calmly slot past Daniels after being played clean through on goal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Heading into the latter stages, Ekpiteta added his name to the scoresheet to secure the win at Bloomfield Road, with the defender guiding a free kick into the back of the net.

Blackpool FC: Richard O’Donnell, Olly Casey, Callum Connolly, Marvin Ekpiteta, Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel, Matty Virtue (70’), Albie Morgan (80’), Dom Thompson, Owen Dale (80’), Jake Beesley, Kyle Joseph (70’).