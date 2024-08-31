Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Blackpool’s search for their first win of the League One season continues after coming from behind twice to draw 2-2 with Wycombe Wanderers at Bloomfield Road.

Garath McClearly opened the scoring in the 10th minute to give the visitors the lead, before Kyle Joseph claimed an equaliser later in the first half.

The Seasiders fell behind again after the break - this time to a Dan Udoh goal, with their second equaliser of the afternoon coming from substitute Jake Beesley.

Despite giving away a three-goal lead in last week’s 4-4 draw with Cambridge United, and not making the most of their chances against the Chairboys, Richard Keogh’s interim spell has brought some positivity back to the Fylde Coast.

Blackpool made a lively start to the fixture. A through ball from Rob Apter inside his own half opened up the Wycombe defence, with Dom Ballard not quite strong enough to get himself into a shooting position.

The Southampton loanee didn’t have to wait too much longer for his first sighting of goal, but saw an attempt in the box blocked in front of the goalkeeper.

A couple of chances also fell the way of Ashley Fletcher, with the striker pulling one attempt wide, before firing another shot straight at Franco Ravizzoli.

Against the run of play in the early stages, the visitors took the lead.

Richard O’Donnell made an initial save from a tight angle, but the ball went straight to the unmarked McCleary in the box, who glanced a light header into the back of the net.

Down the other end, a couple of other chances went begging for the Seasiders.

Joseph handed a golden opportunity to Ollie Norburn on the egde of the box, but the midfielder scuffed his shot wide of the target, while Ballard just couldn’t get enough contact on a fantastic Lee Evans ball into the box, with his touch hitting the post.

Blackpool have had their frailties in defence so far this season, and they continued to be apparent against Wycombe.

Ahead of the 20-minute mark, McCleary found himself with another heading opportunity in the box, with O’Donnell just about getting across to get a fingertip on the ball.

After missing a number of chances, the Seasiders finally got their reward for their perseverance.

A corner from Evans was met by Joseph, who placed a header through a number of bodies in the box to beat Ravizzoli.

In the closing stages of the first half, Ballard tested the Chairboys keeper a couple more times, but wasn’t able to find a way through.

Following the restart, Aaron Morely had an early chance to put the visitors back in front, with a side-footed effort going wide of the post.

For Blackpool, a golden opportunity came the way of Fletcher ahead of the hour mark. Evans found the striker in plenty of space at the back post, but the former Watford man headed straight into Ravizzoli’s hands.

A couple of chances also fell the way the way of CJ Hamilton, with wing-back forcing saves on both occasions.

Heading into the final 10, Wycombe retook the lead, with Udoh firing past O’Donnell from the edge of the box.

Despite this late blow, the Seasiders responded in the right way once again.

Not long after being introduced off the bench, Beesley found himself in space in the box to head home a cross from Evans.

The striker, whose future at Bloomfield Road didn’t look certain last month, then forced a save from Ravizzoli moments after the equaliser, with fellow substitute Jordan Rhodes just unable to beat the keeper on the rebound.

Blackpool FC: Richard O’Donnell, Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel, Matthew Pennington, James Husband, Rob Apter (79’), Ollie Norburn (79’), Lee Evans, CJ Hamilton (65’), Kyle Joseph, Ashley Fletcher (65’), Dom Ballard (65’).

Substitutes: Harry Tyrer, Sonny Carey (79’), Elliot Embleton (65’), Jordan Rhodes (65’), Jake Beesley (79’), Zac Ashworth (65’), Dan Sassi.