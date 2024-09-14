Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Blackpool scored a dramatic late winner in Steve Bruce’s first game in charge to claim a 2-1 victory over Exeter City at Bloomfield Road.

The Seasiders had led for the majority of the game, after CJ Hamilton’s first half volley, but took their foot off the gas and allowed the visitors to equalise through Edward Francis in the closing stages of the 90 minutes.

In stoppage time, Bruce’s side got themselves back in front through a James Husband header, to claim their first league win of the season.

Blackpool applied some early pressure onto the visitors and enjoyed a bright start. A challenge high up the field from Rob Apter resulted in a shooting opportunity for Kyle Joseph, who saw his attempt blocked in the box.

Bruce opted to hand Deadline Day arrival Odel Offiah his debut in defence, with the Brighton & Hove Albion marking his first outing with a yellow card inside the opening 10 minutes - which set the tone for the referee’s afternoon concerning bookings.

After a couple of half chances, the Seasiders broke the deadlock in the 20th minute. A long throw into the box by Jordan Gabriel was allowed to bounce by the Exeter defence, allowing Hamilton to fire a volley through the legs of Pierce Sweeney, via a slight touch, to open the scoring.

Two more opportunities swiftly followed, with Dom Ballard having a shot saved by Joe Whitworth, and Joseph firing wide of the post.

Lee Evans also tried his luck from a long-ranged free kick, but it proved to be a routine save for the keeper.

Further chances continued to come, with Apter forcing Whitworth into a really good save from the edge of the box, while Ballard found his way through on goal as well - only to be denied again.

At the start of the second half, the Southampton loanee was forced off after picking up a knock.

The 19-year-old was replaced by Jordan Rhodes, who came close to adding a second goal for Blackpool with an attempt from a corner.

Meanwhile, Exeter had a couple of half chances of their own in their search for an equaliser, but nothing to truly trouble Harry Tyrer for the majority of the game.

The Grecians' Ryan Woods was lucky to stay on the pitch heading into the latter stages, with the midfielder escaping a second yellow card despite a deliberate handball to stop a Blackpool counter attack.

Off the bench for the visitors, Reece Cole gave the Seasiders a warning, as he forced Tyrer into a strong save.

It proved to be another substitute who eventually got Exeter’s equaliser, with a free kick from Edwards on the right side floating over the head of the keeper and into the top corner.

After enduring a slow second half, this re-energised Blackpool.

Rhodes had a number of late chances cleared off the line, before producing a header into the danger zone in the 94th minute, which was met by Husband, who nodded in the winner on Bruce’s first outing in charge.

Blackpool FC: Harry Tyrer, Jordan Gabriel, Odel Offiah, Olly Casey, James Husband, Rob Apter (78’), Ollie Norburn, Lee Evans, CJ Hamilton (78’), Kyle Joseph (94’), Dom Ballard (55’).

Substitutes: Richard O’Donnell, Matthew Pennington, Sonny Carey, Elliot Embleton (78’), Hayden Coulson (78’), Jordan Rhodes (55’), Jake Beesley (94’).