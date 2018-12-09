Blackpool 2-1 Charlton Athletic: Matt Scrafton's player ratings from crucial win against League One play-off rivals

Blackpool earned a crucial 2-1 win against their League One play-off rivals Charlton Athletic courtesy of Nathan Delfouneso's late goal.
Here's how Pool's players rated:
Mark Howard - 6
Made a strong early save to deny Lyle Taylor and helped relieve pressure by plucking a number of crosses out of the air.
Donervon Daniels - 7
Produced a crucial goal-saving block at one end and came close to netting with a long-range screamer at the other.
Ben Heneghan - 8
Stepped up to the challenge when Charlton were in the ascendancy, winning every header and making crucial blocks.
Curtis Tilt - 6
Fortunate to remain on the pitch after committing a foul while already on a yellow. His hip injury will cause concern.
Liam Feeney - 7
Involved in lots of Pool’s good play in the first half and provided the dangerous cross for Armand Gnanduillet’s goal.
Marc Bola - 7
Constantly bombing up and down the left flank and produced some dangerous balls into the Charlton box.
Ollie Turton - 8
Outstanding display. Stood up to the plate in the absence of Jay Spearing, constantly tracking back and winning the ball.
Chris Taylor - 7
Made a vital pass in the lead up to Pool’s first. Put himself about and produced a couple of strong challenges.
Jordan Thompson - 7
Unsettled Charlton’s shaky defence in the first half with a number of dangerous crosses into the box.
Joe Dodoo - 7
Denied by a wonderful fingertip save against his former club, while also stabbing just wide of goal early on.
Armand Gnanduillet - 7
Held the ball up well and gave the Charlton defenders a torrid time, before tapping home for his eighth of the season.
Subs used
Paudie O’Connor - 6
For Tilt, 58
Instrumental in helping Blackpool hold on as Charlton dominated large periods of the second half.
Callum Guy - 7
For Taylor, 61
Linked up play well and played a superb through ball for Nathan Delfouneso to slot home the winner.
Nathan Delfouneso - 7
For Dodoo, 75
Won the match for Blackpool with a cooly taken finish just three minutes from time, third fifth of the season.
Subs not used: Myles Boney, Michael Nottingham, John O’Sullivan, Harry Pritchard
Charlton: Steer, Bielik, Bauer, Pearce, Fosu Marshall), Aribo, Grant, Solly, Lapslie (Reeves), Stevenson, Taylor
Subs not used: Phillips, Dijksteel, Sarr, Ajose, Hackett-Fairchild
Referee: Tony Harrington
Attendance: 3,024 (433 Charlton)
Next match: Oxford United (away, Saturday, December 15, 3pm, SkyBet League One)