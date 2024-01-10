Blackpool 2-1 Burton Albion: Seasiders progress into the quarter-finals of the EFL Trophy
Matty Virtue put the Seasiders in front in the early stages of the game, before Marvin Ekpiteta doubled the lead in the second half.
A goal from Dylan Scott proved to be nothing more than a consolation for the visitors, as Neil Critchley’s side saw out the win.
Blackpool opened the scoring inside the opening five minutes. Sonny Carey played a good pass through to Kyle Joseph, with the striker drilling the ball across the box to the arriving Virtue, who fired a shot past Max Crocombe.
The provider of the first goal thought he had added the Seasiders’ second after tucking home a ball from Andy Lyons, but was quickly denied by the linesman.
Burton were also left disappointed on a couple of occasions after finding the back of the net. A foul on Doug Tharme prompted the referee to cut short any celebrations for Deji Oshilaja just before the half hour mark, while it was an offside that stopped Steve Seddon from pulling the Brewers level- after tucking in the rebound from a Ryan Sweeney header against the crossbar.
Ahead of the break, Richard O’Donnell was called into action to stop an effort from Beryly Lubala.
Following a quiet start to the second half, a couple of Blackpool’s subs almost had an instant impact. With the help of a Owen Dale flick, a ball through from Jack Moore fell into the path of Shayne Lavery, who forced a good save from Crocombe.
From the resulting corner, Ekpiteta fired home from close-range to strengthen the Seasiders’ position.
The gap between the two was quickly reduced again, with Scott finishing past O’Donnell.
Sonny Carey looked to quickly re-extend Blackpool’s lead, but saw his effort blocked. Meanwhile, Dale tried his luck with the outside of his boot- with his attempt hitting the crossbar.
Down the other end, the Brewer’s best chance to pull level came the way of Oshilaja, who had his had a shot deflected just wide of the post.