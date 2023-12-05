Blackpool 2-1 Barnsley: Jake Beesley scores winner as Seasiders come from behind to progress in EFL Trophy

Blackpool came from behind to claim a 2-1 victory over Barnsley in the EFL Trophy.

Owen Dale’s strike in the early stages of the second half cancelled out John McAtee’s opener to pull the Seasiders level, before Jake Beesley claimed the winner.

Neil Critchley’s side will now progress to the last 16, with the next round taking place on the week commencing January 8.

The visitors had the better of the chances during the early stages, with Richard O’Donnell called into action for a couple of impressive saves to keep the score at 0-0 ahead of the 20-minute mark.

Down the other end, both Albie Morgan and Jensen Weir tried their luck from distance, but neither effort really troubled Ben Killip in the Barnsley goal.

Beesley also had an attempt from the edge of the area, with the striker firing well wide after a good chest down from Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel- who was able to pick further minutes following his lengthy spell on the sidelines.

Ahead of half time, the Tykes took the lead, as McAtee got on the end of a good ball through, before slotting past O’Donnell.

The Blackpool keeper was called into action again shortly after the restart to stop the visitors from doubling their advantage.

Critchley’s side made the most of this lifeline, with the equaliser quickly following. A pass through from Lawrence-Gabriel was met by Weir, who played the ball across the face of the goal for Dale to finish.

Just after the hour mark, the Seasiders took the lead, as Beesley rose high to meet a cross from Morgan and head past Killip.

From there, it was a pretty straight-forward task to see out the win, with O’Donnell only required to make a couple of routine saves.

Following a poor opening 45 minutes, it proved to be a good evening for Blackpool after some positive improvements in the second half.

Blackpool FC: Richard O’Donnell, Callum Connolly, Olly Casey, Marvin Ekpiteta, Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel (71’), Albie Morgan, Jensen Weir (71’), Tashan Oakley-Boothe (60’), Dominic Thompson, Owen Dale, Jake Beesley.