Blackpool 2-0 Huddersfield Town as it happened: Development squad claim another win
Blackpool’s development squad are back in action today with a Central League clash against Huddersfield Town (2pm kick-off).
Stephen Dobbie’s side host the Terriers’ B Team at the home of Longridge Town FC.
The Gazette’s Blackpool FC writer Matt Scrafton will be there providing live updates...
Blackpool v Huddersfield Town (Central League) - live updates
Key Events
- FT: Blackpool 2-0 Huddersfield
- Stephen Dobbie’s development side back in Central League action
- Game takes place at Longridge Town’s ground
- Kick-off is at 2pm
Good afternoon
And welcome to today’s live blog.
It’s a slightly different affair to Saturday (who’s still on a massive high?!) but it’s another opportunity for Stephen Dobbie’s development side to impress.
The Seasiders are in Central League action against Huddersfield Town’s B Team, with the game taking place at Longridge Town’s ground.
With no midweek game for the first-team, there’s every opportunity we could see some senior players in need of minutes. Stuart Moore is a certainty in goal.
Blackpool FC writer Matt Scrafton is at the game and will be providing regular updates on our live blog.
How Blackpool line up
Today’s opponents
The teams are out
There’s a good 30 or so fans here in attendance. No Charlie Patino chants just yet though...
Kick-off is imminent.
KICK OFF
Huddersfield get the game underway.
Luke Garbutt is filling in at centre-back, with Alex Lankshear at left-back.
1 - Close
Almost a rapid early goal for Huddersfield, as striker Ondo is played through the middle but toe pokes wide.
Early let off for the Seasiders.
4- - Close
Dannen Francis does well to create space for himself before fizzing in a dangerous ball across the face of the six-yard box, but none of his teammates can force the ball home.
6 - GOAL BLACKPOOL! (1-0)
Brad Holmes glances home from Dannen Francis' right-wing cross. Francis has been superb early on.
9 - Over
A deep free-kick catches out Huddersfield’s defence as it falls for Luke Mariette a few yards outside the box, but he skies his effort well over.
15 - Over
Luke Garbutt fires three or four yards over the bar with a 25-yard free-kick.
Looked better suited to the right foot of Owen Moffat.