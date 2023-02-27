Blackpool 1-4 Accrington Stanley: How it happened
Blackpool’s development squad can return to the summit of the Central League with a win against title rivals Accrington Stanley this afternoon.
Stephen Dobbie’s side return to action at 2pm at the home of Bamber Bridge.
First-teamers Lewis Fiorini and Beryly Lubala are among those expected to feature.
Follow our live blog below for regular updates...
Blackpool v Accrington - live updates
And welcome to today’s live blog.
Blackpool’s development squad are in action at 2pm, taking on Accrington Stanley at the home of Bamber Bridge.
For those that can’t make it, Blackpool FC writer Matt Scrafton will be providing live updates.
Stephen Dobbie’s side return to action this afternoon with a Central League encounter against title rivals Accrington Stanley.
It’s Stanley that currently lead the way on 16 points from eight games, having yet to be beaten so far this season.
Blackpool sit two points behind in second, knowing a victory will see them leapfrog their opponents back to the summit.
The game kicks off at 2pm at the home of Bamber Bridge, with supporters free to attend.
First-team boss Mick McCarthy confirmed to The Gazette on Saturday that Lewis Fiorini will be involved today.
It comes after the midfielder was left out of his squad for the second game running for the 3-1 defeat to Reading.
The Manchester City loanee made his return from a six-month absence by starting against Stoke City last week, only to be brought off at half-time.
Fiorini is said to be fine and is still available, but is just in need of match sharpness before he’s regularly considered for starts.
“Lewis trained today,” McCarthy explained after Saturday’s game.
“He had 45 minutes so to come back and play 90 minutes in the Championship, it’s not enough.
“He trained today, he will be training on Monday and then he’ll be playing in the development squad on Tuesday - hopefully for 90 minutes - and then he’ll be in a better place to start a game and finish a game.”
Beryly Lubala, meanwhile, took to Twitter on Monday evening to confirm he will also be involved.
Blackpool fans might be a tad surprised to see Dan Grimshaw’s name on the starting line-up.
First-teamers Lewis Fiorini and Beryly Lubala are also involved, otherwise it’s all development squad involvement.
Owen Moffat returns from injury to be named on the bench.
Brad Holmes has the chance to slip Luke Mariette through one-on-one but he delays and delays and the chance goes begging.
Accy hit back with a good chance of their own as Butler-Oyedeji blazes wide after being sent through down the right-hand channel.