Blackpool were defeated by Accrington Stanley in a behind-closed-doors friendly at Bloomfield Road.

A first half goal from Kelsey Mooney and a Josh Woods brace helped The 'Owd Reds to a 3-1 victory, with Ashley Fletcher claiming a consolation for Neil Critchley’s side.

The Seasiders starting XI featured multiple first-team regulars, while trialist Josh Onomah was used from the bench in the second half.

A powerful run forward from Hayden Coulson created Blackpool’s first opening of the game, with the move ending with a shot over the bar from Sonny Carey.

Another opportunity landed the way of the midfielder soon after, as the Seasiders continued to find space. This time the 23-year-old was able to test Michael Kelly, who was able to push the shot away.

Carey was in the mix once again ahead of the half hour mark. After a great run down the right-wing, CJ Hamilton found his teammate in the box, but the Accrington keeper was equal to the attempt.

The deadlock was eventually broken in the 32nd minute, but it was in the favour of the visitors, as a curling shot from Mooney found its way past an unmoved Dan Grimshaw.

Stanley doubled their lead ahead of the break, with the Blackpool keeper well beaten again, as Woods fired a powerful shot from distance into the top right corner.

Onomah was introduced into the action at the break, and had the first opportunity of the second half, placing a shot just past the post.

Down the other end, substitute Shaun Whalley came close to extending Accrington’s lead, with his free kick hitting the frame of the goal.

The Seasiders pulled a goal back in the 74th minute, as Fletcher tapped in a ball from Jack Moore.

Accrington immediately responded, with Woods adding his second of the afternoon to re-extend their lead and confirm the pre-season win.

Blackpool FC: Dan Grimshaw (71’), Jack Moore, Dan Sassi, Alex Lankshear, CJ Hamilton, Lee Evans (71’), Jaden Jones (45’), Hayden Coulson, Sonny Carey, Ashley Fletcher, Jake Beesley (80’).