Blackpool 1-2 Northampton Town: Seasiders unable to replicate recent highs in defeat at Bloomfield Road

Blackpool were unable to continue their recent strong run as they suffered a 2-1 defeat to Northampton Town.

The Seasiders had picked up back-to-back 4-0 wins prior to the fixture, but couldn’t replicate those high levels.

Jordan Rhodes had pulled his team level after Kieron Bowie’s opener, before Sam Hoskins scored the winner for the visitors.

Dan Grimshaw was called into action after only three minutes, with the Blackpool keeper tipping over a well-struck effort from Marc Leonard following some sloppy play at the back.

The first real chance for Critchley’s side came shortly after. Sonny Carey whipped a corner into an open space at the back post, but the arriving James Husband was unable to guide his shot on target.

Jake Beesley also had an opportunity to edge the Seasiders ahead, with the in-form striker scuffing his effort after finding himself with time in the box following a quick counter-attack involving Rhodes and Karamoko Dembele.

The opening goal of the evening came on the half hour mark, as Bowie slotted the ball past Grimshaw to give Northampton the lead.

Ahead of the break, both Owen Dale and Carey hit efforts off target in an attempt to quickly pull Blackpool level.

Clear chances were scarce for both sides at the beginning of the second half, before the Seasiders’ equaliser came in the 63rd minute. A cross by Kenny Dougall was met by Rhodes in the box, with the Huddersfield loanee powering a header past Max Thompson.

The scores weren’t level for long, as the visitors edged their way back in front. Hoskins intercepted a weak back pass from James Husband, before taking the ball around Grimshaw to finish into an empty net.

Heading into the latter stages, Critchley’s side were unable to create anything too troubling for Northampton, with Dale heading wide a last gasp opportunity.

Blackpool FC: Dan Grimshaw, Matthew Pennington, Marvin Ekpiteta, James Husband, CJ Hamilton, Kenny Dougall (80’), Sonny Carey, Owen Dale, Karamoko Dembele (80’), Jordan Rhodes, Jake Beesley (63’).