Blackpool were defeated 3-0 by Stockport County in their opening home game of the League One season.

Louie Barry, Jayden Fevrier and Tanto Olaofe all found the back of the net in the second half, as the Seasiders failed to bounce back from last week’s 2-1 loss away to Crawley Town at Broadfield Stadium.

It was a game of few chances for Neil Critchley’s side - who couldn’t rediscover the strong form they enjoyed at Bloomfield Road throughout last season, with their heads firmly dropping after the visitors’ first goal went in.

The majority of the first half didn’t offer too many clear openings for either team.

For Blackpool, Rob Apter had a shot towards goal blocked, while a James Husband cross from the left side just needed someone at the back post to tuck the ball in, but nothing to truly test Corey Addai.

Stockport did threaten to get behind a couple of times, with their best chance coming through Barry - who hit the post from a tight angle.

Kyle Wootten wasn’t far away from scoring either, but just couldn’t keep down his header from a Will Collar cross.

The Seasiders had calls for penalty waved away by the referee ahead of the break, with Ashley Fletcher claiming he had been pulled down in the box.

Within a minute of the restart, some space appeared on the edge of the box for the home team, as Lee Evans lifted the ball over the crossbar.

Moments later, Fletcher had the ball in the back of the net, only for his celebrations to be cut short by the linesman’s flag for offside.

Down the other end, Callum Camps was gifted the ball in midfield, but was unable to keep his eventual shot down to test Dan Grimshaw.

After scoring off the bench in the 4-0 victory over Burton Albion in the EFL Cup on Tuesday night, Ryan Finnigan was handed his first start in Tangerine. The midfielder tried his luck ahead of the hour mark, but fired wide of the post.

The deadlock was broken by the visitors in the 67th minute. After receiving the ball on the right, Barry worked his way inside unchallenged, before releasing a shot past the Blackpool keeper.

Stockport doubled their lead inside the final 10 minutes. In an attempt to quickly get the ball forward, Grimshaw gifted possession to the Hatters, with substitute Fevrier eventually scoring.

In stoppage time, Dave Challinor’s side rounded off the win through Olaofe, who held off a challenge to get his shot away to make it 3-0.

Blackpool FC: Dan Grimshaw, Matthew Pennington, Elkan Baggott, James Husband, Rob Apter (71’), Lee Evans, Ryan Finnigan (61’), Sonny Carey, Hayden Coulson (85’), Ashley Fletcher (71’), Kyle Joseph (71’).

Substitutes: Richard O’Donnell, Olly Casey, CJ Hamilton, Zac Ashworth (85’), Elliot Embleton (61’), Jordan Rhodes, Dom Ballard.