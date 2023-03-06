News you can trust since 1873
Blackpool 0-3 Preston North End: Central League derby as it happened

It’s a derby day of sorts as Blackpool’s development squad take on rivals Preston in the Central League.

Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton
7 hours ago
Updated 7th Mar 2023, 3:52pm

Follow our blog below for live updates...

Stephen Dobbie's side will be out to avoid a third straight defeat in the Central League
Blackpool v PNE - live updates

Good afternoon

And welcome to today’s live blog.

Our Blackpool FC writer Matt Scrafton will be at the game and will bring you live updates throughout the afternoon.

Match preview

Stephen Dobbie’s side will be out to cut the gap to league leaders Accrington Stanley with a win after suffering back-to-back defeats in the Central League.

It leaves them second in the table, five points adrift of Stanley.

As for Preston, they sit fourth in the table, five points behind the Seasiders. They’re yet to be beaten in the league this season but have drawn six of their seven games.

The game kicks off at the home of Bamber Bridge at 2pm. All supporters are welcome to attend the fixture free of charge.

In recent weeks, Mick McCarthy has used the development squad games as an opportunity to hand minutes to first-team players returning from injury.

Dan Grimshaw, Lewis Fiorini and Beryly Lubala all featured against Accrington last week.

Ryan Lowe, meanwhile, suggested after Saturday’s goalless draw against Watford that some of his first-team players may also feature.

PNE name a very strong side

How Blackpool line up

Analysis

Keshi Anderson steps up his return from injury with a start, while Stuart Moore and Beryly Lubala also feature.

A trialist is also included in the starting XI.

PNE also go very strong, with first-teamers David Cornell, Patrick Bauer, Josh Onomah, Ben Woodburn and Liam Delap all starting.

KICK OFF

The returning Keshi Anderson gets the game started.

Both sides are wearing black armbands in memory of Tony Johnson.

2 - Over

The game’s first chances comes the way of Blackpool, as Beryly Lubala side foots over from the edge of the box from Brad Holmes’ lay-off.

4 - Over again

Beryly Libala, who has looked dangerous in the opening stages, cuts in from the left flank before firing well over.

Put that one down as a lost ball.

5 - Woodwork

Preston close to an early goal as Liam Delap smashes against the post from close range.

6 - Close

Stuart Moore can only flap at the Preston corner, resulting in the ball dropping for Jacob Slater who blazes over.

