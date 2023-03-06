Stephen Dobbie’s side will be out to cut the gap to league leaders Accrington Stanley with a win after suffering back-to-back defeats in the Central League.

It leaves them second in the table, five points adrift of Stanley.

As for Preston, they sit fourth in the table, five points behind the Seasiders. They’re yet to be beaten in the league this season but have drawn six of their seven games.

The game kicks off at the home of Bamber Bridge at 2pm. All supporters are welcome to attend the fixture free of charge.

In recent weeks, Mick McCarthy has used the development squad games as an opportunity to hand minutes to first-team players returning from injury.

Dan Grimshaw, Lewis Fiorini and Beryly Lubala all featured against Accrington last week.