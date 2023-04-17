Blackpool 0-2 West Brom: Live updates as it happened
For the second time in four days, Blackpool are in must-win territory at Bloomfield Road.
After edging past Wigan on Saturday, Stephen Dobbie’s men now need to follow it up with another three points to keep their slim hopes of staying up alive.
FULL TIME
FT: Blackpool 0-2 West Brom
Can’t fault the performance - their first-half display was some of the best football we’ve witnessed this season- but wastefulness in front of goal proved so costly.
Survival hopes now hanging by a thread.
90 - Stoppage time
Three minutes added on.
75 - Third change
Dev squad striker Brad Holmes replaces Lewis Fiorini. First appearance for the 20-year-old since May 2021.
69 - Wide
Almost a third for West Brom as the ball is fired across goal but Curtis Nelson is there to flick it wide.
68 - Over
CJ Hamilton lashes over after creating some space for himself in the box.
Chances have certainly been there, the quality hasn't.
63 - Second change
Josh Bowler replaces Morgan Rogers.
Lewis Fiorini, meanwhile, is booked.
62 - Chance
CJ Hamilton lofts a cross in from the left which reaches Curtis Nelson, but he heads over the bar.
60 - GOAL WEST BROM (0-2)
Sub Taylor Gardner-Hickman slots home from inside the box.
Just as Blackpool were knocking on the door again...
59 - Saved
Andy Lyons’ flick on falls to Curtis Nelson, who unleashes a powerful low effort which is straight at Alex Palmer.