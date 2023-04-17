News you can trust since 1873
Blackpool 0-2 West Brom: Live updates as it happened

For the second time in four days, Blackpool are in must-win territory at Bloomfield Road.

Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton
Published 18th Apr 2023, 17:00 BST
Updated 18th Apr 2023, 22:58 BST

After edging past Wigan on Saturday, Stephen Dobbie’s men now need to follow it up with another three points to keep their slim hopes of staying up alive.

To find out if they can do exactly that, follow our blog for build-up, team news, live match updates and post-match reaction.

Can the Seasiders make it two wins from two in their bid to pull off the great escape?Can the Seasiders make it two wins from two in their bid to pull off the great escape?
Can the Seasiders make it two wins from two in their bid to pull off the great escape?

Blackpool v West Brom - live updates

22:59 BST

Stephen Dobbie’s post-match verdict

21:44 BST

FULL TIME

FT: Blackpool 0-2 West Brom

Can’t fault the performance - their first-half display was some of the best football we’ve witnessed this season- but wastefulness in front of goal proved so costly.

Survival hopes now hanging by a thread.

21:41 BST

90 - Stoppage time

Three minutes added on.

21:25 BST

75 - Third change

Dev squad striker Brad Holmes replaces Lewis Fiorini. First appearance for the 20-year-old since May 2021.

21:19 BST

69 - Wide

Almost a third for West Brom as the ball is fired across goal but Curtis Nelson is there to flick it wide.

21:19 BST

68 - Over

CJ Hamilton lashes over after creating some space for himself in the box.

Chances have certainly been there, the quality hasn't.

21:14 BST

63 - Second change

Josh Bowler replaces Morgan Rogers.

Lewis Fiorini, meanwhile, is booked.

21:12 BST

62 - Chance

CJ Hamilton lofts a cross in from the left which reaches Curtis Nelson, but he heads over the bar.

21:11 BST

60 - GOAL WEST BROM (0-2)

Sub Taylor Gardner-Hickman slots home from inside the box.

Just as Blackpool were knocking on the door again...

21:09 BST

59 - Saved

Andy Lyons’ flick on falls to Curtis Nelson, who unleashes a powerful low effort which is straight at Alex Palmer.

