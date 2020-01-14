Blackpool 0-2 Reading: Charlie Adam returns as Seasiders dumped out of FA Cup in third round replay

Charlie Adam made his return to Bloomfield Roas as Blackpool delivered an abject display to be dumped out of the FA Cup by a much-changed Reading side.

Goals in either half from Lucas Boye and Jordan Obita condemned the Seasiders’ to a third round replay defeat.

Pool, who are now without a win in seven, spurned several chances but in truth the scoreline could have been much heavier.

The men in tangerine were slow and predictable in their build-up and often looked devoid of ideas in the final third.

The game did at least end on a positive note when Blackpool legend Charlie Adam entered the fray in the final minute, receiving a standing ovation on what was his first appearance at Bloomfield Road since his departure in 2011.

Reading, who made all 11 changes, will now face either Cardiff City or Carlisle United in the fourth round of the competition.

Simon Grayson made one change to his side from the one that started the original tie, with James Husband coming in for Calum Macdonald at left-back.

New signings Jordan Thorniley and Grant Ward were both named on the bench alongside Jordan Thompson, who recovered from his toe injury, but there was no place for either Ryan Edwards or Sullay Kaikai in the squad.

Pool legend Charlie Adam was named among the substitutes for Reading, who once again made 11 changes to their side from their previous league outing, the 1-1 draw against Nottingham Forest at the weekend.

Royals boss Mark Bowen named an even younger line-up than the one he named in the original tie at the Madejski Stadium, suggesting his focus lies in their Championship campaign.

Pool started brightly and came close to breaking the deadlock after just three minutes, Nathan Delfouneso looping a header onto the top of the net from Liam Feeney’s early corner.

Grayson’s men had some half-hearted penalty appeals waved away a few moments later when Husband went sprawling in the box complaining of his shirt being pulled, but the referee remained unmoved.

After a muted start, Reading threatened for the first occasion on 14 minutes as Lucas Boye slashed a long-range effort well wide of goal.

At this point the away side began to grow into proceedings, coming close through Danny Loader - who fizzed a rising effort into the side-netting from just outside the box.

At the other end Armand Gnanduillet, the focus of recent transfer speculation, stabbed an effort just wide on the volley from Liam Feeney’s right-wing cross.

With little happening on the pitch, it was left to the North Stand to serenade Adam as he made his way down the touchline for his first warm-up of the night.

The Seasiders came inches away from breaking the deadlock on 34 minutes, Callum Guy whistling a low shot inches past the post from Jay Spearing’s lay-off.

The midfielder had a similar opportunity to get a shot off at goal a few moments later but this time he skewed his volley well wide.

The Seasiders were made to pay for those misses when the away side took the lead on the stroke of half time.

Lucas Boye was the man to find the back of the net, capitalising on a weak clearance from Jay Spearing to prod a close-range shot through the legs of Mark Howard.

To Pool’s credit, they rallied and almost produced an instant response, Armand Gnanduillet heading just wide of the far post after beating keeper Sam Walker to a corner.

But the Seasiders could have found themselves 2-0 down within 60 seconds of the restart, Howard doing well to tip Michael Olise’s goalbound effort around the post.

Pool came close to a leveller on 50 minutes when Matty Virtue was denied from point-blank range after Walker smothered his diving header.

Pool were given something of a let-off when Howard pushed Olise’s 20-yard free-kick over the bar after Spearing had made a needless foul right on the edge of his box.

The hosts continued to probe and on 64 minutes came close once again to levelling, Delfouneso seeing a header superbly tipped wide by Walker.

Gnanduillet was the next man to go close, being denied by the frame of the keeper after muscling his way past Tom McIntyre.

The Seasiders survived two massive scares on 72 minutes when the away side hit the woodwork twice inside 60 seconds.

Boye, the scorer of the first goal, arrowed a superb 20-yard strike against the crossbar before Loader turned a near-post cross off the post soon after.

Pool began to slowly become increasingly desperate as the clock ticked towards the end, substitute Jordan Thompson blazing well over after meeting Ollie Turton’s superb cross in from the right.

The Seasiders’ fate was sealed with eight minutes remaining, when Jordan Obita squeezed in a second for the away side.

The forward beat Howard at his near post after his initial header was parried by the keeper.

The goal resulted in boos ringing around Bloomfield Road with many fans opting to head for the exits.

Things almost went from bad to worse for the Seasiders when Reading hit the woodwork for a third time, Boye smashing the crossbar after being gifted possession by Ben Heneghan.

The game did at least end on a positive note when the Bloomfield Road crowd rose to their feet to greet the arrival of Charlie Adam in the last minute.

TEAMS

Blackpool: Howard, Turton, Heneghan, Tilt, Husband, Spearing (Thompson), Guy, Virtue (Ward), Feeney, Delfouneso, Gnanduillet

Subs not used: Mafoumbi, Thorniley, Macdonald, Scannell, Nuttall

Reading: Walker, Rinomhota, Olise, Howe, Richards, McIntyre, Burley (Dorsett), Boye, McCleary, Obita, Loader (Aluko)

Subs not used: Southwood, East, Medform-Smith, House, Adam

Referee: Darren Bond

Attendance: 5,213 (239 Reading)