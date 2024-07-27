Blackpool were defeated by Sunderland | CameraSport - Dave Howarth

A late goal gave Sunderland a 1-0 victory over Blackpool in their pre-season meeting at Bloomfield Road.

Jack Clarke found himself with space in the box heading into the closing stages, as the Black Cats returned to the North East with a win under their belt.

Despite the defeat, the Seasiders could take positives from the afternoon.

A number of players were given a run out, with Neil Critchley making eight changes at the break, and a further three during the second half.

This included a first outing in Tangerine for new signing Lee Evans off the bench, following his move to the Fylde Coast earlier this month.

On his first appearance of the summer, Dan Grimshaw was called into action inside the opening minute, with the keeper getting down well to deny Eliezer Mayenda, after James Husband had given away possession in a dangerous area with a loose pass.

The ex-Manchester City youngster was tested once again shortly after, as the visitors applied plenty of pressure onto the Seasiders.

Sunderland’s best chance of the first half came the way of Aji Alese, with the defender just putting a shot in the box wide of the back post.

Meanwhile, Jobe Bellingham also had an attempt ahead of the break, but Olly Casey was quick to close him down to make a block.

Chances were limited for Blackpool throughout, but there was a golden opportunity for Critchley's side just before the break.

A ball into the box was nodded down by Ashley Fletcher into the path of Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel, who fired a shot at Anthony Patterson, with the Black Cats keeper making the save.

The Seasiders made their first lot of changes at half time, and two of the substitutes linked up shortly after the restart, with Jake Beesley unable to find the target after a good ball into him by CJ Hamilton.

Another chance soon came Blackpool’s way, as Hayden Coulson couldn’t finish on the rebound following a save from Patterson from a Evans free kick.

There continued to be bright signs from the subs. January arrival Ryan Finnigan played a great ball through to Kyle Joseph, with the ex-Swansea City striker forcing a save from the keeper.

Sunderland broke the deadlock in the 83rd minute, with a ball into the box falling to Clarke at the back post to finish past two men on the line.

Blackpool: Dan Grimshaw (45’), Matthew Pennington (73’), Olly Casey (73’), James Husband (45’), Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel (45’), Ollie Norburn (45’), Albie Morgan (45’), Hayden Coulson (73’), Rob Apter (45’), Jordan Rhodes (45’), Ashley Fletcher (45’).