Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Blackpool have been knocked out of the EFL Cup following a 1-0 defeat to Sheffield Wednesday at Bloomfield Road.

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Di'Shon Bernard’s first half goal proved to be the difference between the Seasiders and the Championship outfit, as both sides failed to get going in attack.

In his second match in charge, Steve Bruce opted to stick with a 4-4-2 formation, with Hayden Coulson coming in at right back, with Zac Ashworth on the left, and Dominic Thompson just in front of him as part of 10 changes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite the system being the same, the rotated personnel couldn’t replicate the bright start from Saturday’s 2-1 victory over Exeter City in the league.

It was a similar story for Sheffield Wednesday, who changed the entirety of their team, with clear chances also proving scarce for the visitors in the opening exchanges.

Anthony Musaba tried his luck inside the opening 10 minutes, but put a shot from the edge of the box wide of O’Donnell’s goal, while other attempts were blocked before they could trouble the Seasiders keeper.

Before his eventual opener, Bernard initially found the back of the net ahead of the half hour mark, but quickly had his celebrations cut short by the linesman’s flag for offside.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Owls continued to grow into the game, with more pressure growing on the Blackpool backline.

A header across the face of goal left the home defence really exposed, but the ball proved to be just above Musaba, as the forward used his hand to push the ball over the line.

The deadlock was eventually opened in the 33rd minute, with Michael Smith winning the ball in the air and heading down to Bernard, who finished past O’Donnell.

In response to the Wednesday goal, both Jordan Rhodes and Albie Morgan, in his first game of the season, tried to beat Pierce Charles from distance, but neither attempt troubled the visiting keeper.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the beginning of the second half, a couple of early headed opportunities came the way of Callum Patterson, with one going straight into the hands of O’Donnell, and the other going wide of the target.

After a lengthy wait for a shot on target, Thompson forced Charles into a save with a shot from the edge of the box, shortly before Rhodes put a headed effort over.

Some of the Seasiders’ substitutes did provide some late energy, but it wasn’t enough to pull Bruce’s side level.

Blackpool FC: Richard O’Donnell, Hayden Coulson (61’), Matthew Pennington, Olly Casey, Zac Ashworth, Elliot Embleton (73’), Albie Morgan (73’), Sonny Carey, Dominic Thompson (61’), Jordan Rhodes, Jake Beesley (73’).

Substitutes: Harry Tyrer, James Husband, Jordan Gabriel (61’), Kyle Joseph (73’), CJ Hamilton (61’), Rob Apter (73’), Ryan Finnigan (73’), Dom Ballard, Spencer Knight.