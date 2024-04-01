Blackpool 0-0 Wycombe Wanderers: Seasiders' play-off hopes dented further following goalless draw

Blackpool drew 0-0 with Wycombe Wanderers

Neither side were able to find a way through in what was a crucial fixture for the Seasiders in their hunt for the top six- with Lincoln City and Oxford United both winning elsewhere.

A couple of superb saves from Franco Ravizzoli towards the end summed up another frustrating afternoon for Neil Critchley’s men, who now sit six points off sixth with five games remaining.

Both teams had a couple of half chances during the opening exchanges. A through ball down the left by Sonny Carey found CJ Hamilton in a good area, but under pressure the wing-back couldn’t generate any power on his shot. Down the other end, a cross into the box from Beryly Lubala was headed well over the bar, with the attempt never looking like a threat for Dan Grimshaw.

Ravizzoli made the first save of the afternoon, as he quickly closed down Matty Virtue as he looked to get a strike away following some good work from Shayne Lavery on the break.

The Wycombe keeper was soon called into action again, with a free kick from Sonny Carey forcing him into a stop down to his left. Ahead of half time, the attacking midfielder was involved in another chance, as his corner was met by Matthew Pennington in the box, whose attempt ended up just wide of the target.

Meanwhile, Matt Bloomfield’s side saw an attempt smash against the post in stoppage time, but it wouldn’t have counted anyway, with the linesman’s flag raised for offside.

Following the restart, a couple more opportunities came the way of the visitors, as both Chris Forino and Freddie Potts hit efforts off target as they looked to edge their side in front.

In the latter stages, Sam Vokes had Wycombe’s clearest chances of the afternoon, with the substitute striker hitting his first effort off target from close-range, before later smashing a shotagainst the crossbar in stoppage time.

Blackpool also had late opportunities to take the three points as well. Both Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel and Jake Beesley had attempts stopped by two fantastic saves from Ravizzoli, while Kylian Kouassi placed a header over the bar from a corner. The striker had another chance to win it as well, but hit an attempt straight at the keeper.

Blackpool FC: Dan Grimshaw, Matthew Pennington, Marvin Ekpiteta, Olly Casey, Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel, Ollie Norburn (64’), Matty Virtue, CJ Hamilton, Sonny Carey (76’), Kyle Joseph (64’), Shayne Lavery (64’).