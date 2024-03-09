Blackpool 0-0 Portsmouth: Courageous 10-man Seasiders battle hard against League One leaders after harsh red card

Blackpool drew with Portsmouth

It proved to be a courageous performance from the Seasiders, who had their numbers reduced after Jordan Rhodes was brandished a harsh red card just before the break.

Even with a man down, Neil Critchley’s side battled hard against top of the table Pompey and claimed a point with the help of a number of big saves from Dan Grimshaw.

The first real opening of the game came Hayden Coulson’s way in the 14th minute. The wing-back intercepted the ball in the Portsmouth half and drove forward into the box, but was unable to find the target with his eventual shot.

After making a bright start, Blackpool were soon hit with an early blow, with a forced substitution required due to an injury to James Husband, who was replaced by Olly Casey.

Despite the disruption, Critchley's didn’t allow themselves to be impacted, as the chances continued to come their way. After a flick from Rhodes opened up some space for Jake Beesley, the striker just took a bit too long on the ball, and saw his eventual effort blocked.

Meanwhile, an opportunity also came the way of the Seasiders’ loanee from Huddersfield, with the 34-year-old placing an attempt just wide of the back post from a tight angle following a ball through from Karamoko Dembele.

Ahead of the break, Blackpool had their numbers reduced, as Rhodes was given his marching orders, due to the referee deeming there to be use of an elbow in a challenge with Joe Rafferty.

Things almost got worse for the home side before the break, with a shot from Abu Kamara hitting the inside of the post but not crossing the line, after a fingertip save from Grimshaw.

Even with a man down, the Seasiders continued to battle hard, and went toe-to-toe with their opponents. Another great save was required from the man between the sticks- as the ex-Manchester City youngster pushed away a free kick from Jack Sparkes.

The most impressive contribution from the 26-year-old came with less than 10 minutes on the clock, with his quick reactions denying a front post effort from Kusini Yengi.

Even in stoppage time, Grimshaw made a number of big saves to stop everything Portsmouth threw his way, as Blackpool held on to a point.