Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Blackpool came from behind to claim a 2-1 victory over Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park to progress to the second round of the EFL Cup.

Makhtar Gueye gave the home side the lead with a first half penalty, before the scores were levelled by Jake Beesley on the other side of the break.

Heading into the latter stages, Hayden Coulson made his mark off the bench, with the wing-back snatching the winner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following Saturday’s 4-4 draw away to Cambridge United, Seasiders interim head coach Richard Keogh opted to start with a 4-4-2 formation, before resorting back to a 3-4-3 during the second half.

The first save of the game came in the 10th minute, with Richard O’Donnell getting down easily to stop an attempt from distance by John Buckley, after the ball was lost in midfield by Ryan Finnigan.

Another dangerous opportunity soon presented itself to the home side, as Gueye fired into the side netting as he looked to beat the Blackpool keeper at the front post.

Down the other end, the Seasiders’ first attempt came through Rob Apter, with the 21-year-old shooting straight at Aynsley Pears.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The deadlock was broken in the 21st minute, courtesy of a Gueye penalty, which sent O’Donnell the wrong way.

Olly Casey was guilty of the offence leading to the spot kick, with the defender getting the wrong side of Arnor Sigurdsson as he ran into the box.

The ex-Leeds United youngster’s evening came to an end soon after, alongside Finnigan, as the pair made way through injury for James Husband and Lee Evans ahead of the half hour mark.

Apter was once again getting into some good areas for the Seasiders, and forced Pears into the good save. The rebound fell at the feet of Elliot Embleton in the box, but the midfielder was unable to compose himself, with the effort being fired wide.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

O’Donnell was called into action at the start of the second half to stop a back post header from Gueye from a corner.

A great opportunity also came the way of Joe Rankin-Costello, but the midfielder couldn’t find the target from a good position.

Blackpool also came close to finding the back of the net ahead of the hour mark, with Ollie Norburn guiding a shot onto the crossbar.

Blackburn continued to knock at the door of O’Donnell’s goal in their search for a second, but another golden opportunity for Gueye was curled just wide of the post.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The home side were soon left to rue a couple of wasted chances, as the Seasiders equalised.

A great ball into the box by Apter found Beesley at the front post, with the striker providing a cool finish.

Soon after, Blackpool took the lead. After winning the ball back in a dangerous area, substitute Coulson converted past Pears.

Apter came close to extending the lead further, but was unable to beat the Rovers’ keeper.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, O’Donnell was called into action to make two late saves and Matthew Pennington made a crucial block in order to secure the victory in the closing stages.

Blackpool FC: Richard O’Donnell, Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel (67’), Matthew Pennington, Olly Casey (25’), Zac Ashworth, Ollie Norburn (67’), Elliot Embleton, Ryan Finnigan (25’), Rob Apter, Jake Beesley, Kyle Joseph (67’).

Substitutes: Mackenzie Chapman, Dan Sassi, James Husband (25’), Hayden Coulson (67’), Lee Evans (25’), CJ Hamilton, Ashley Fletcher (67’), Dom Ballard (67’).