Birmingham City v Blackpool: Build-up, team news and live match updates

Birmingham boss Lee Bowyer

“It’s another tough game,” manager Lee Bowyer said.

“They’re a good side, they’re well organised, difficult to break down and they try and play at the right times.

“Jerry Yates up top, I like him. I think he’s a good striker. His movement is very good, he can finish and he wants to run in behind.

“Their wide men are tricky, they get good deliveries into the box, they play two strikers which is something I obviously like to do, so it’s going to be tough.

“Whenever teams come up from League One, the other teams underestimate them and I know that from the side I brought up before (Charlton Athletic).

“But they’re a good side. They finished four or five places before whoever just stayed in the league last year, so there’s not much in it.

“They have good players and there’s teams in League One with good players and they score goals. There’s a lot of players playing in League One that should be playing in the Championship.

“But they choose to stay in League One because of the wages they get there.