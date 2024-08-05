Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Birmingham City are hoping a unique selling point will help them in the race to sign former Blackpool loanee Karamoko Dembele.

The ex-Celtic youngster impressed during his campaign in Tangerine, scoring nine goals and providing 14 assists in all competitions.

His contribution was firmly recognised at Bloomfield Road, with the 21-year-old winning several at the Seasiders’ end of year awards, as well as being nominated League One Young Player of the Season.

So far this summer, the likes of Bolton Wanderers, Sheffield Wednesday and Derby County have been among the teams to be linked with a move for Dembele, after it was reported he would be allowed to leave Ligue 1 outfit Brest ahead of the new season.

Birmingham are also monitoring his situation, and are hoping a family connection in Chris Davies’ squad will give them the edge.

The Sun’s Alan Nixon states the attacker would be interested in a move to the Championship, but could be tempted by the opportunity to play alongside his brother Siriki, who made the move to St Andrew’s from Bournemouth last summer.

Dembele is under contract with Les Pirates until 2026, having first joined the club in 2022.

During his time away from Stade Francis-Le Blé last season, Éric Roy’s side qualified for the Champions League after finishing third in France’s top tier.

Despite the former Blackpool loanee’s future being uncertain with Brest, he has remained part of their pre-season plans.