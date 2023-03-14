Pool’s head coach hinted there would be changes after the weekend’s disappointing defeat to Bristol City, but he’s made SIX in total.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andy Lyons, James Husband, Charlie Patino, CJ Hamilton and Morgan Rogers all come into the side, as does Lewis Fiorini.

The midfielder was left out at Ashton Gate on Saturday due to a disciplinary issue.

The six to make way are Jordan Gabriel, Dom Thompson, Sonny Carey, Luke Garbutt, Josh Bowler and the injured Gary Madine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gabriel is left out of the squad altogether, while Ian Poveda is named among the substitutes alongside the likes of Keshi Anderson and Josh Bowler.

Marvin Ekpiteta, Charlie Goode, Liam Bridcutt, Kevin Stewart, Tom Trybull, Shayne Lavery and Jake Beesley all remain sidelined by injury.

Mick McCarthy has made SIX changes from Saturday's disappointing defeat at Ashton Gate

QPR, meanwhile, name an unchanged side after they registered their first win under new boss against Watford at the weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Seasiders will be desperate to pick up three points to close the gap to safety, sitting six points adrift of Cardiff City with just 10 games remaining.

TEAMS

Blackpool: Maxwell, Lyons, Nelson, Thorniley, Husband, Connolly, Patino, Fiorini, Hamilton, Rogers, Yates

Subs: Grimshaw, Thompson, Dougall, Carey, Anderson, Bowler, Poveda

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

QPR: Dieng, Drewe, Dickie, Dunne, Field, Kakay, Dozzell, Iroegbunam, Lowe, Martin, Dykes

Subs: Archer ,Gubbins, Adomah, Richards, Johansen, Amos, Armstrong