Wigan Athletic reportedly make bid for Blackpool striker a year on from Swansea City move
Injury impacted the 22-year-old’s early months on the Fylde Coast, as he struggled to get going during his first season in Tangerine.
In 37 outings for the Seasiders, he only found the back of the net twice, but did provide eight assists.
According to Pete O’Rourke, Joseph would be open to leaving Blackpool this summer due to a frustration over his lack of minutes.
The Football Insider journalist also reported two clubs have made bids for the forward, with one believed to be Wigan Athletic, which is where he started his career.
Neil Critchley’s side are due to head to Spain next week for a pre-season camp, during which time they will face Cadiz in a friendly on July 19.
