Oxford United have reportedly made a move for Blackpool defender Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel.

According to Football Insider, the U’s have tabled a bid for the 25-year-old wing-back, as they look to bolster their squad ahead of their first season back in England’s second tier following their promotion to the Championship via the League One play-offs.

Lawrence-Gabriel is under contract with the Seasiders until next summer, but his current deal does include a 12-month option.

Back in April, reports linked the former Nottingham Forest youngster with a move to Lincoln City, while posts from his partner on social media created further doubt over his future at Bloomfield Road.

Discussing rumours at the time, Blackpool boss Neil Critchley said: “He loves being at Blackpool, he’s contracted for next season and beyond, and in both of our opinions I don’t see any reason why that would change.

“When a player is not in the team, he’s not happy, and I wouldn’t expect him to be happy- I say to the players all of the time, I can only pick 11 every week.

"Some will think I’m alright, some will think I’m okay, and some will think I’m an idiot- that’s just the nature of football. I can’t keep everyone happy, but what we can do is respect them.

"Do I expect Jordan to be happy if he’s not in the team?- no, I hope he’s not as he should be fighting to get back in. I’ve explained the reason why he’s not, and that’s the same with everyone, they know where they stand.

“There’s competition to get into the team, but that doesn’t mean it affects the long-term future.”

Following a successful loan spell at Bloomfield Road, Lawrence-Gabriel made the permanent move from Forest in 2021, and has gone on to make 105 appearances in Tangerine.