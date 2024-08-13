Benefits of decision involving three Blackpool players explained after recent debut

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Blackpool have sent three players out on loan so far this summer - as they put into action their youth plan after withdrawing from the Central League.

The Seasiders are hoping their development squad prospects will benefit from going out on loan and experiencing senior football.

Josh Miles was the first player to be sent out, with the attacker making his Warrington Town debut in a 3-1 defeat away to King’s Lynn Town on the opening day of the National League North season.

Meanwhile, Kwaku Donkor and Jack Moore both made moves last week joining Welling United and Tamworth respectively.

Donkor wasn’t involved at all in the Wings’ 1-0 win over Aveley on Saturday, while Moore was an unused substitute as the Lambs drew 1-1 with Sutton United.

Explaining the reasoning behind the various loan moves, Blackpool boss Neil Critchley said: “It’s something we thought about and spoke about at the end of last season.

“Rob Apter played very little in the development squad, but he went on that journey and it benefitted him, so we think it’s the right thing to do for our young players.

“We want to get them out in senior football early and playing men’s competitive football.

“That’s the reason Jack (Moore) and Kwaku (Donkor) have done that. We’ll see how it all goes, there’s a 28-day recall, so the players can go out and get experience.

“Sometimes they have to prove themselves because they might not have played at that level before, it’s also a chance for the other clubs to have a look at our players.”