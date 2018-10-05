Ben Heneghan or Donervon Daniels? Terry McPhillips on Blackpool's centre back conundrum

Blackpool boss Terry McPhillips insists he hasn't thought too much about who to play at centre back against Rochdale this weekend.

Ben Heneghan has started the last three games and performed well in the absence of Donvervon Daniels, who has now served his three-game suspension.

Daniels looked to have cemented a first-team spot alongside Curtis Tilt before he was given a straight red in Blackpool's 1-0 win at Plymouth Argyle last month.

But his return and Heneghan's impressive form has given McPhillips something of a selection headache for tomorrow's clash against Rochdale.

“Well who says it’s Ben? Ben has done really well,” McPhillips said, when asked if Daniels will come back into the side in place of Heneghan.

“Donervon can play full back as well, he’s done that in his career before and for us.

“I’ve not thought too much about it yet. I'll sleep on it and then probably come to a decision on Friday morning.

“Donervon comes back into contention. He’s done his three matches, so we’re in a healthy state.

“Joe Bunney has had a setback, but hopefully that’s not too bad. Chris Taylor and Harry Pritchard have trained so that’s a bonus.