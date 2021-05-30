'Beautiful', 'Absolutely gutted' - Blackpool fans torn after 'massive' team news reveal vs Lincoln City

Blackpool manager Neil Critchley. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

After finishing third in the table in their regular campaign, the Tangerines beat Oxford United 6-3 on aggregate over the course of two legs in the semi-final to secure a spot at Wembley.

For their part, Lincoln hung on for a narrow 3-2 aggregate victory over Sunderland in the last round, and go into this clash having finished three points behind Blackpool in the final League One standings.

The main team news for the Seasiders sees Ellis Simms drop out of the side after picking up a knock in training on Saturday, with the 20-year-old having scored four goals in his last five outings. Keshi Anderson comes in to replace him.

Elsewhere, Dan Ballard is fit enough to start despite being a doubt earlier in the week.

CJ Hamilton returns for a place on the bench.

We’ve gathered the best reactions from supporters on Twitter below…

@_GeorgeGlass tweeted: “COME ON BOYS MAKE US PROUD”

@Kieran_Holmes20 tweeted: “Absolutely gutted about Simms but Ballard starting is massive, Up the Pool!”

@dan_masonn01 tweeted: “It’s beautiful”

@themightypool tweeted: “Absolutely gutted for Simms but… COME ON YOU POOL”

@JamesJSando tweeted: “No Simms is a blow but still strong team. C'mon the Pool”

@leanneapril_x tweeted: “If I wasn’t nervous enough... no Simms”