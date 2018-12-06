Battling Blackpool fight for each other says Terry McPhillips

Terry McPhillips has praised the fight and desire his Blackpool players continue to show to avoid defeat.

The Seasiders have lost only six of their 28 games this season, just four of those losses in League One.

Manager McPhillips’ players were far from their best in the FA Cup second-round draw at Solihull Moors last Friday but still managed to avoid a big cup shock.

The Pool boss said: “The group of players we have fight every game. We’re hard to beat and hard to score against. They were at Solihull and I can’t fault the players’ effort or application.

“We got better in the second half and we had the chances to win it. They had the threat but we go back to Bloomfield Road and have another go. I expect a really tough game again.”

The Seasiders were second-best in the first half at Solihull and were fortunate to be on level terms at the break after the hosts had a goal ruled out for offside.

Pool improved in the second half, yet were unable to capitalise on their opportunities.

McPhillips added: “They were always in it and they finished the game strong, but our lads put their bodies on the line to make sure we were in that hat. We weren’t as clinical as we have been, hence we never scored, but their keeper made some really good saves.

“We’re a big side when we want to be but they’re even bigger. They don’t concede, so it was always going to be a tough game. Being on the telly gave it extra spice and I thought it was an exciting game for a 0-0.”

McPhillips, who spent his Saturday off watching Accrington Stanley beat Cheltenham 3-1, has had a full week to prepare for Blackpool’s next game.

Pool host play-off rivals Charlton Athletic on Saturday. The Addicks are three points ahead of the Seasiders and occupy the final play-off spot.

When asked if the eight-day break came at a good time for his players, McPhillips said: “Yes, with the schedule we’ve had.

“We enjoyed a couple of days off and now it’s back to work.”